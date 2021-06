Even in today's digital world, the mixtape is not dead — at least, not if the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dalllas has anything to say about it. The current exhibition "Nasher Mixtape," which is on display through September 26, 2021, brings together old favorites and recent acquisitions for an experience that's totally unique. It's a compilation of "tracks," or micro-exhibitions, focused on the Nasher's permanent collection and installed throughout the museum.