Somewhat cool temperatures and the lingering effects of the pandemic didn’t stop a large group of residents from gathering at Oakdale Cemetery Monday morning for Marysville’s Memorial Day Ceremony. Special honorees included prisoners of war and missing in action, military families and gold star mothers. The 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm was also recognized. Seven wreaths were presented to honor the organizations comprising the Memorial Day Committee, as well as a wreath in remembrance of all prisoners of war and missing in action. Above, a young man applauds as members of the various branches of the military stand to be honored. Below, Rolly Rausch salutes the flag during the singing of the National Anthem. (Journal-Tribune photos by Chad Williamson)