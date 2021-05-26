TOWN OF WEBB LAKE Burnett County, Wisconsin LIQUOR LICENSE APPLICATIONS
The following alcohol license applications for the year ending June 30, 2022, have been filed with the Town Board of the Town of Webb Lake:. Linda Knutson, 28925 Treasure Island Rd, Danbury, WI, agent, Cabaret Owners Group, LLC, trade name THE CABARET, applying for a Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverages and “Class B” Intoxicating Liquors license for the premises at 30331 County Road H, Danbury, WI 54830.www.burnettcountysentinel.com