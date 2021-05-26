Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burnett County, WI

TOWN OF WEBB LAKE Burnett County, Wisconsin LIQUOR LICENSE APPLICATIONS

Burnett County Sentinel
 16 days ago

The following alcohol license applications for the year ending June 30, 2022, have been filed with the Town Board of the Town of Webb Lake:. Linda Knutson, 28925 Treasure Island Rd, Danbury, WI, agent, Cabaret Owners Group, LLC, trade name THE CABARET, applying for a Class “B” Fermented Malt Beverages and “Class B” Intoxicating Liquors license for the premises at 30331 County Road H, Danbury, WI 54830.

www.burnettcountysentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Lake, WI
Burnett County, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Webb Lake, WI
City
Spooner, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Burnett County, WI
City
Danbury, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Liquors#Lake County#County Clerk#Oak Ridge#Cabaret Owners Group#Llc#Cabaret#County Road H#N Des Moines Lake Rd#Bar Grill#Wnswan#Main Store Inc#The Main Store#Smiley Enterprises#Northwoods Bar#Big Wake Partners#Oak Ridge Inn#Webb Lake Tavern#Webb Lake Tavern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Wisconsin trading-card dealers see surge in pandemic

Jim’s Card Korner in Madison has been around for more than two decades. But it’s never seen demand for trading cards like this, said owner Jim Schaefer. The trading card boom isn’t limited to any particular sport, he said. And it’s also impacted Pokémon cards. Over the last year, many trading cards have increased sharply in value.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin Statehoards.com

Support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers During National Dairy Month

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. During this challenging year, Wisconsin dairy farmers were deemed essential workers, committed to their communities by working every day to provide nutritious dairy products to help feed Americans, and this June is the time to honor them during National Dairy Month.
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

58 people test positive for COVID-19 in Northwestern Wisconsin

They were reported as follows: 16 in Rusk County; 10 in each Burnett and Sawyer counties; five in each Douglas, Taylor and Washburn counties; three in Ashland County; two in each Bayfield and Price counties. No new cases have been reported since Friday in Iron County. Statewide, an additional 898...
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Illinois StatePosted by
Q985

Who Pays More For Beer? Wisconsin or Illinois?

Want to grab a case of your favorite brews north of the border, it's gonna cost you a few extra bucks...about three bucks more to be specific. WISN You are better off buying your beer in Illinois, and having cash left over for more beer!. With this study that was...
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Chris Kroeze to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chris Kroeze and his band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday as part of SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Kroeze, of Barron, who was a runner-up on "The Voice," is known for songs such as "Tie A Knot," “Summer Song” and “Same Ole,” and his latest album is "We All Sing Along." Evan Pingel will open for Kroeze.
Burnett County, WIBurnett County Sentinel

Devils’ Lake RV campground proposal denied

The Burnett County Land Use and Information Committee (LUI) denied a conditional use permit (CUP) for a 60-unit RV campground that local developer Daniel Chelmo had applied for in an area near Devil’s Lake, in the towns of Meenon and Oakland. The committee met on Tuesday, May 4, and offered...