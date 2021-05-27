Cancel
Evil Dead Rise being produced for HBO Max

By Editorial Staff
moviehole.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next “Evil Dead” installment, to be directed by Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin, will shoot in New Zealand this June. “Evil Dead Rise” will be produced by Robert Tapert with franchise staples Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell executive producing. The film will be produced for streaming network HBO Max. According...

moviehole.net
