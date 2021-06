We’re all no stranger to pains resulting from a past injury or from working from your dining room table for too long (thanks, 2020), and a massage can work out those knots and release some of the chaos of 2020. The Spine & Sports Health Center, a medical practice specializing in non-surgical treatment of spine and joint pain, treats each patient with customized care because they know that pain affects each of us differently — including massages. And the massages that The Spine & Sports Health Center offers at the Hoboken location are definitely something to write home about. Keep reading to learn more about the practice, massage therapy offerings, and to schedule an appointment today.