Traverse City, MI

Editorial: Take down bird feeders to avoid bear problems

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 17 days ago

Bird lovers across northern Michigan should take a break from feeding their feathered friends until mid June. If they keep stocking feeders in late spring, they’re likely to attract furry creatures that can weigh up to 500 pounds, animals that don’t land daintily on a perch and nibble one seed at a time. Black bears — the only species of bear found in Michigan, according to the state Department of Natural Resources — love bird seed, and their smash-and-grab dining technique tends to leave bird feeders in pieces strewn on the ground.

