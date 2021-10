UEFA has stated that it has received the support of over half of the member states of the European Union in opposing the breakaway European Super League tournament. Announced in April 2021, the project was to carry out a break away from the Champions League and run its own 20-team competition, but this soon collapsed and EU member states now want to protect the ‘European Sports Model’, which gives soccer its exemptions from competition laws.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO