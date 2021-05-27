Violent Suspect, 2 Others Arrested at Days Inn in Statesboro

Earlier this week, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects wanted in Vidalia at a hotel in Statesboro. BCSO received information on Tuesday that a wanted suspect from an aggravated assault case in Vidalia was reported to be at a local hotel in Bulloch. Upon investigation, deputies discovered the suspect, along with two others at Days Inn on Fair Road. All three will remain in the Bulloch County Jail until further court action or picked up by Vidalia law enforcement officials.