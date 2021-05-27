Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesboro, GA

Violent Suspect, 2 Others Arrested at Days Inn in Statesboro

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects wanted in Vidalia at a hotel in Statesboro. BCSO received information on Tuesday that a wanted suspect from an aggravated assault case in Vidalia was reported to be at a local hotel in Bulloch. Upon investigation, deputies discovered the suspect, along with two others at Days Inn on Fair Road. All three will remain in the Bulloch County Jail until further court action or picked up by Vidalia law enforcement officials.

allongeorgia.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulloch County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Vidalia, GA
Vidalia, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Bulloch County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Inn#Police Detectives#Police Officials#County Jail#Aggravated Assault#Sheriff Brown#Ert#City Of Vidalia#Interstate 16#Suspect#Active Arrest Warrants#Convicted Felon#Crimes#Investigation#Law Enforcement Officials#Hotel Clerks#Pickup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Statesboro, GAwtoc.com

Statesboro PD investigating aggravated assault at apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to Madison Meadows Apartments on Packinghouse Road around 1:45 p.m. Prior to their arrival, a 20-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital...
Statesboro, GAgriceconnect.com

SPD Detectives Requesting Assistance with Info on Sunday’s Shooting

Statesboro Police Department (SPD) detectives are requesting assistance with information on the Sunday afternoon shooting in Statesboro reported on early today by Grice Connect. According to a press release from SPD at 1:45 pm, Sunday, May 15,2021, SPD patrol officers responded to Madison Meadows Apartments on Packinghouse Road in Statesboro...
Statesboro, GAgriceconnect.com

SPD & EMS Respond to a Shooting off Packinghouse Road on Sunday

Statesboro Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting in front of Madison Meadows apartments on Packinghouse Road in the city around 2 PM Sunday, May 16, 2021. Bulloch 911 reported a shooting in the area and reports of at least one person being shot. When Statesboro Police and Bulloch EMS...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Statesboro, GAWALB 10

Statesboro man to walk 50 miles to honor law enforcement

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro man once again laced up his walking shoes to circle the city over and over through the night to support law officers. John Long stepped off Friday to begin his 20 hour, 50 mile walk in support of law enforcement. This marks the...
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

The Statesboro Herald Report (5.15.2021)

In the latest Statesboro Herald Report, the Southern Cruisers Car Show makes its return and we take a look back at a past annual event we hope will return soon. Brought to you by East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Ogeechee Technical College.