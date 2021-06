One of the most exciting young stars of tomorrow, Louisville-based rapper 2KBABY has officially returned with his new single "Great White." Continuing to level up ever since the release of his breakout hit "Old Streets," the Marshmello collaborator is back with another solid effort, convincing hip-hop fans why he should be taken seriously for the years to come. While the song's title may suggest an aggressive delivery from 2KBABY, the rising talent goes the opposite direction, taking a melodic approach to convince everyone of his prowess in the streets.