There hasn’t been a new battlefield game in a while, and fans are eagerly waiting for new information. Officially EA has only released a small teaser confirming the title, some leaks have also surfaced regarding the game’s timeline being set somewhere in the future. This is all we know so far, thankfully a new leak has surfaced today, and it contains a ton of extra information regarding the game’s setting. Again, take the information below with a grain of salt, even if the leaks are legit, a lot of it can change before launch as the game is under active developement.