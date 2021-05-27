Runner’s World co-launches government petition to get running recognised as a mental health aid

Skylar Roth-MacDonald grew up playing soccer, spending most of his days practicing and playing with his tight-knit group of friends and teammates. Sadly, in 2009 they lost one of their teammates, Josh, to suicide when he was just twelve years old. Three years later, they lost a second teammate, Eli, to suicide. By the time Roth-MacDonald graduated high school, he would know six more kids who would take their own lives. After experiencing so much loss, and having mental health struggles of his own, the now 24-year-old based in Calgary, AB, has set off on a coast-to-coast run across Canada called Miles for Smiles to raise awareness and funds for mental health.