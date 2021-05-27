Runner’s World co-launches government petition to get running recognised as a mental health aid
In September last year Runner’s World, along with Active Things, co-founded the nationwide RunSome campaign, which aims to encourage more people to run some more everyday journeys as a way of getting around. One of the prime drivers behind the campaign is to find a way to support people with their mental health – a topic which was already a big conversation before Covid-19, but which has become even more important now.www.runnersworld.com