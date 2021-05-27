Cancel
Buckhannon, WV

West Virginia Wesleyan College Inducts 12 New Members into Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honorary

wvwc.edu
 5 days ago

Buckhannon, W.Va. –The West Virginia Wesleyan College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) conducted its 58th annual induction recently. The Wesleyan Circle of ODK was established in 1963 and has inducted over 1,050 students, faculty and staff. Student eligibility is based on the top 35 percent of each class in scholarship, as well as participation in one of the following: athletics, music, arts, journalism and community service.

www.wvwc.edu
CollegesMetro News

Finalists announced for W.Va. Scholar 2021

Applicants for the West Virginia Scholar program have been narrowed down to 15. John Waltz, Vice-President for Enrollment Management at West Virginia Wesleyan College announced the finalists on Monday’s edition of MetroNews Talkline. “From our applicants, the average GPA was a 3.9 and the average GPA of our finalists was...
Fairmont, WVWVNews

Bennett returns as Fairmont (West Virginia) State Foundation president

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Foundation is welcoming Gary K. Bennett as he returns to serve as president of the Fairmont State Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of Fairmont State University. Bennett previously served as president of the foundation in 2018 and 2019, according to a release...
Musicwvpublic.org

Masks, Candy And Job Opportunities On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there are master crafters of all stripes from music to poetry to wood working. But have you ever heard of a master crafter of ‘pull candy?’ We meet one. Also, we chat with some young people who are contemplating whether to stay or leave West Virginia, and we have the latest on the governor’s executive order ending the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate for fully vaccinated West Virginians.
Ohio StateIntelligencer

Parkersburg South’s Gavin Ouiocho, Warren’s Peyten Kellar Selected as OVAC Bill Welker West Virginia and Ohio Wrestlers of the Year

WHEELING — The 34th annual winners of “OVAC Bill Welker West Virginia and Ohio Wrestlers of the Year Award” have been announced. The recipients must be seniors and are chosen on the basis of personal wrestling accomplishments over their entire scholastic careers. This year’s winners are Parkersburg South’s Gavin Quiocho and Warren High School’s Peyten Kellar.
Fairmont, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Pastor from Puerto Rico has love for West Virginia and the Lord

FAIRMONT — Despite continually running away from the role, Abner Rodriquez is a second-generation pastor. Each time, he said, the Lord kept bringing him back to serve. His family came to the states from Puerto Rico when his father was appointed to serve as pastor of a Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Institute, WVwvstateu.edu

WVSU TV Series Shines Spotlight on Grandfamilies

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – A new monthly series airing on the Library Television Network sheds light on the issues faced by West Virginia’s grandfamilies. Healthy Grandfamilies, based on the West Virginia State University (WVSU) program, will feature discussion, education and information for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. In the debut...
Buckhannon, WVmybuckhannon.com

Top students announced as B-UHS seniors prepare for graduation

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The 207 graduates of the senior class of 2021 from Buckhannon-Upshur High School will have their official graduation ceremony at 6 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at Freal “Red” Crites Football Stadium. Eighteen members of the class of 2021 graduated earlier in February. “We have come a...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

West Virginia sweeps OVAC basketball contests

WHEELING — It took a few months longer than originally anticipated, but the senior basketball standouts of the Ohio Valley had one more chance to shine in their high school uniforms. The 43rd annual OVAC Samuel A. Mumley All-Star Basketball Classics resulted in a West Virginia sweep Sunday afternoon at...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

One new COVID-19 death reported in West Virginia, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one new coronavirus death Monday in West Virginia and 175 new positive cases. The latest death, a 64-year-old man from Putnam County, brings the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,762, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. There are 6,296 active cases.
Morgantown, WVWVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) hires new finance director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown announced that Kevin Tennant has been hired as the new director of finance. Tennant will start in the position on June 4. “I am excited and thankful to city administration for this opportunity to serve,” Tennant said. “What really attracted me...
Morgantown, WVWVNews

West Virginia University activity guide supports dementia caregiving

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Familiar sounds and tastes can trigger senses of people with dementia, a fact West Virginia University researchers are using to develop a way for those people to experience parts of their cultural past and to relieve stress for their caregivers. “Focusing on activities for people...
Economywelchnews.com

West Virginia to End Participation in Federal Supplemental Unemployment Benefit Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Effective June 19 at midnight, West Virginia will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.”
MilitaryJournal & Sunday Journal

Two local Airmen receive winning titles at West Virginia Best Warrior competition

MARTINSBURG — Physical capabilities, leadership skills, teamwork and critical thinking are just some of abilities evaluated during the annual Best Warrior competition. Two Airmen from the 167th Airlift Wing’s Security Forces Squadron received winning titles at this year’s West Virginia Best Warrior competition conducted April 23-25 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood.
Florida Statewvsportsnow.com

Florida 2022 Defensive End Mason Thomas Earns Offer From West Virginia

Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a recruiting hotbed for D-1 football programs across the country. One of the players in their Class of 2022 drawing Power Five interest is 3-star defensive end Mason Thomas. Last season for the 4A Florida State Champions, Thomas (6’3″, 215) registered 45 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and 1 interception.
Charleston, WVUS News and World Report

2 Tire Collection Events Coming This Month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tire collection events are being held this month in two West Virginia counties, the state Department of Environmental Protection said. A collection event in Summers County will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Grace Street next to Gore's Auto Body in Hinton.
Huntington, WVwvgazettemail.com

Local golf: 3 share lead at WV Senior Open

HUNTINGTON — Defending champion Pat Carter, Harold Payne and Craig Heinaman are tied for the lead after the first round of the West Virginia Senior Open played Sunday at Guyan and Country Club. Each shot even-par 71 on the course that tested the players on how they handled the greens.