District's equity work continues, soon to include community involvement

Equity is a concept sparking discussion among those in the field of education and beyond. Sam Ouk, multilingual and equity coordinator for Faribault Public Schools said the work to achieve equity started long before he was employed in the district. During the School Board’s Monday meeting, he updated the board on the district’s current equity work and tentative goals ahead. Additionally, he and the board engaged in a discussion around equity work in terms of updated curriculum being proposed at the state level.