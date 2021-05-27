Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival confirms for April 2022

The Naples Children & Education Foundation(NCEF), founders of the Naples Winter Wine Festival (NWWF), announced that the NWWF will return with a live, in-person event on Jan. 27-30, 2022. With the theme “Rise Up – Twenty Twenty Twogether,” the festival will highlight food, wine and auction lots at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples. The NWWF will celebrate its 22nd year, impacting more than 50 nonprofit organizations in the community and providing more than 275,000 children with services to excel. A team of NCEF trustees will lead the next NWWF, including Nena and Bill Beynon, Debbi and Bill Cary, Denise and Brian Cobb, Shirlene Elkins, Valerie Boyd and Jeff Gargiulo, Libby and Rick Germain, Julie and Rob Heidt Jr., Barbie and Paul Hills, Scott Lutgert, and Shirley and Peter Welsh. Since the event’s inception in 2001, the NWWF has raised nearly $220 million for NCEF.