Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival confirms for April 2022

By Jerry Ewing
loudersound.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter's End Progressive Rock Festival have confirmed dates for 2022. The annual event returns to Chepstow Drill Hall between April 7-10. The event has been postponed several times since 2019 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, but organisers have now confirmed the 2022 dates, and headline acts Pendragon, Karnataka and German proggers Subsignal.

Person
Paul Ford
#Rock Band#Progressive Rock#Karnataka
