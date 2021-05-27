Winter's End Progressive Rock Festival confirms for April 2022

Seven of rock's biggest bands played Kalamazoo in 1984. Six of them are still rockin' today. We check in 35+ years later on the American Rock Festival lineup. On May 27, 1984, the American Rock Festival put Ratt, Accept, Night Ranger, Motley Crue, Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne and Triumph on the same stage for one night only that lasted all day. Those of us who were there will never forget. But what about the bands? How many of those have been forgotten since the hairbands ruled MTV and the world in the '80s? Where are they now?