Beartooth have released “Fed Up,” the latest single from their upcoming record, Below. The band first debuted the song at a socially distanced live performance last fall. “‘Fed Up’ was written mid lockdown. I really couldn’t think of what to write about, so I just started thinking, ‘What am I fed up with in life at the moment?’ and wrote it down. The vibe of this song is garage rock with muddy, blown-out tones. We mixed that with the more pop styling on the vocals, and it made for a really special track.”