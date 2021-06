KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Beavers Charitable Trust has awarded $16,000 to Mitch Hokanson, who is completing his junior year as a Civil Engineering student at Oregon Tech. The Dutra Scholarship is awarded to a student with experience in construction and who intends to pursue a career in the heavy construction industry. Starting in high school in Happy Camp, Cali., Mitch has spent each of his summers working in the construction industry. He has worked on many diverse projects, large and small, including household plumbing, city utility installation and repair, road grading, heavy equipment operation, and project management. For the summer of 2021, Mitch will work his second internship with Wildish Construction. He will pursue a long-term career in the heavy construction industry.