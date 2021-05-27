Photos: Greenville Triumph sends local players to USL Academy Cup

Philadelphia Union Academy U15’s trip to the MLS Academy Cup in Atlanta saw the Boys in Blue dominate the competition with a perfect 3-0 record against other MLS Academies. Playing over Memorial Day weekend, the Boys in Blue started off with a dominating 4-2 win over Inter Miami CF on Friday afternoon. The U15s dominated the second half of the contest creating chance after chance to start the tournament on the right foot. Gael Medrano led the way with a brace while Alex Perez and Jaden Francis accounted for the Union’s four goals.