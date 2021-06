The Baltimore Orioles will play their second game with the Tampa Bay Rays at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 4:10 PM EDT. Baltimore is coming into this match with two straight losses. The Orioles were defeated in the first meeting with the Rays to a score of 2-4. The team managed to get 2 runs, 3 hits, and 2 RBIs in the game. Trey Mancini and Pat Valaika scored a point each in the 3rd inning. Baltimore is 5th at 22-40 in the AL East standings.