Riverview needed only five innings to take a 12-2 victory from Jefferson-Morgan in the WPIAL Class A semifinals at Plum High School on Tuesday. The Raiders (11-6) scored four runs in the first inning and followed that with two in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth on Tyler Zellefrow’s bases-clearing triple to close out the game on the 10-run mercy rule.