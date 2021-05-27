The Scoop Podcast: Kamarro Edmonds Interview & June Preview

The month of June is setting up to be one of the craziest and most hectic months in college football recruiting history. Prospects have not been allowed to have in-person contact with college coaches and staff members for more than a year due to a much-extended dead period that started back in March of 2020. Beginning June 1, 2021, high school athletes will once again be allowed on college campuses for official and unofficial visits and contact with coaches. That means UNC, like all college football programs, will be bombarded with visits from 2022 prospects and players from the 2023 and 2024 classes.