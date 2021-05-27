District 97's singer Leslie Hunt announces solo EP
District 97 singer Leslie Hunt has announced that she will release a brand new EP, Ascend, through Spirit Of Unicorn Records on June 25. The 2007 American Idol finalist has released three solo albums outside of District 97; From The Strange To A Strange (2006), Your Hair Is On Fire (2009) and Wait For It (2012). And like those releases, Ascend highlights a more singer-songwriter approach compared with District 97's tricky rhythms.www.loudersound.com