District 97's singer Leslie Hunt announces solo EP

By Jerry Ewing
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict 97 singer Leslie Hunt has announced that she will release a brand new EP, Ascend, through Spirit Of Unicorn Records on June 25. The 2007 American Idol finalist has released three solo albums outside of District 97; From The Strange To A Strange (2006), Your Hair Is On Fire (2009) and Wait For It (2012). And like those releases, Ascend highlights a more singer-songwriter approach compared with District 97's tricky rhythms.

Established singer-songwriter Brandon Hunt brings out the true spirit of the pop genre through his blissful singing and sublime libretto in the track, ‘Spiral’. The independent, Scunthorpe-based musician presents his purest emotions and thoughts in the form of sublime lyrical ballads. Brandon Hunt used to sing cover songs from his favorite artists like Harry Styles, Sam Smith, James Arthur, and many more. He became quite popular on YouTube with the covers. He soon decided to create his own music and released his debut single, ‘Don’t You Call Me’ became a huge hit and was played on 14 radio stations around the world. I have been his fan since then. His newest song, ‘Spiral’ is more polished and pleasing in terms of rhythms and vocal performance. Follow him on Spotify, Instagram, and Twitter for more updates.