District 97's singer Leslie Hunt announces solo EP

Frances Forever, the project of Boston-area singer-songwriter and soon-to-be college graduate Frances Garrett, has announced the impending release of paranoia party, their debut for Mom+Pop and first EP since the TikTok explosion that followed the release of “space girl” catapulted the track onto 57 Viral Spotify Charts worldwide with 80MM+ streams globally. paranoia party further seals their fate as a breakout act, showing off Frances Forever’s mastery of vintage texture, velvety vocal harmonies, and command of 2021 attention spans in equal measure, balancing their familiarity with emotional extremes with an undeniable ear for melody and a gift for timeless songwriting. From the doo-wop glaze of opener “depression” to the horn-flecked indietronica of “daytime,” paranoia party carves its identity from stopovers in darker, braver territory as Garrett spills their guts about fumbling their own power.