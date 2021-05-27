Cancel
Massachusetts needs to apply the right-to-know concept to firearms produced in state

By The Editorial Board
Boston Globe
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American firearms industry was born in Massachusetts. As recently as 2018 the Commonwealth ranked as the largest producer of guns in America, according to Bloomberg News, accounting for about 1 out of every 4 of guns made each year — including military-assault-style rifles that have been used in many mass shootings. From outside Massachusetts, it can look like a “head-spinning contradiction,” as Bloomberg put it, that a state that imposes so many restrictions on firearms inside its own borders is so comfortable exporting those same deadly weapons to the rest of the world.

www.bostonglobe.com
