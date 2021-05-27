Cancel
Greer, SC

Greer City Council notes: Millage increase passes first reading, two properties rezoned for possible residential development

By Jeannie Putnam
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a recap of Greer City Council’s May 25 meeting:. APPROVED: First reading of 2021-2022 budget containing millage increase. City Council voted to approve the first reading of the 2021-2022 budget ordinance with a proposed 1.2 mills increase in the new budget. If approved, it will be used for infrastructure projects. The millage increase would be the first in the city of Greer since fiscal year 2010-2011 and amount to approximately $9 on a $200,000 home.

