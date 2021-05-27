Ohio State Officially Adds Tony Skinn To Chris Holtmann's Staff As Assistant Coach
On Thursday morning, it became official. Ohio State officially announced the addition of Tony Skinn, the newest assistant coach on Chris Holtmann's staff. Skinn comes to Columbus after three years at Seton Hall which were preceded by three years at Louisiana Tech where he made his coaching debut in the collegiate ranks. He's the first assistant coach of Holtmann's to truly be hired from the outside of his and the program's circles since Gene Smith tabbed him as the next head coach in 2017.www.elevenwarriors.com