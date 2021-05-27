Why The PC Engine SuperGrafx Was A Complete Failure
Even in the early days of console gaming, gamers already had Atari 2600, ColecoVision, and Intellivision, along with many others, vying for living room TV sets everywhere. The abundance of options would be a contributing factor in the infamous Video Game Crash of 1983. Though the future briefly looked quite bleak for the gaming industry, Nintendo came in and changed everything with its debut console, the Nintendo Entertainment System.www.looper.com