Our mint chocolate chip ice cream recipe is really refreshing and so easy to make. Cool, creamy and minty fresh – we don't like to brag but this recipe promises the best mint choc chip ice cream in the UK. And you don't necessarily need an ice cream maker to make it. Simply make your ice cream mixture and allow to freeze, then stir and sprinkle in your delicious minty choc chips and return to the freezer for another few hours. The result is some silky smooth ice cream with a cool mint chocolate kick that you'll want to devour in one sitting.