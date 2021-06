A new committee assembled to advise leaders in the Dubuque Community School District brings to the table the most important stakeholders of all — the students. For the past several months, a group of high school students has met with district leadership to hash out steps they can take to shape Dubuque Community Schools’ future. The Student Equity Advisory Committee has been meeting this school year with Superintendent Stan Rheingans to put forth initiatives they would like to see the district tackle. Those ideas can then be incorporated into the district’s priorities for the next school year.