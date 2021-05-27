Lake Placid, Keene plan Memorial Day services
LAKE PLACID — Memorial Day services are planned for Lake Placid and the town of Keene on Monday, May 31. For the second year in a row, American Legion Post 326 will not host its annual Memorial Day parade down Main Street, from Saranac Avenue to the Legion’s building at the corner of School Street. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic shut down all local Memorial Day events, and this year, the pandemic and Main Street construction are preventing the parade, according to Legion Commander Stuart Spotts and Legion Board of Directors President and Historian Bill Morris.www.lakeplacidnews.com