SEC football never fails to impress fans each year, and this year should be no different. The number of talented players on SEC teams is consistently through the roof, so an SEC matchup is never a guaranteed win, no matter the opponent. The Vols have their hands full with teams like Georgia, Alabama, and Florida every season, and in 2021, another challenge is added to the schedule in Ole Miss. This means that the Vols will now have to face rising star and early Heisman candidate, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, in addition to Alabama offensive stars Bryce Young and Evan Neal, and Georgia offensive stars J.T. Daniels and Zamir White to round out the five best offensive players Tennessee will face in the fall.