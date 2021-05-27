Cancel
Warriors rumors and offseason previews of West lottery teams with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan

By Michael Scotto
msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest edition of the HoopsHype podcast, host Michael Scotto is joined by Yossi Gozlan, HoopsHype’s salary cap expert. Gozlan and Scotto previewed the offseason for each Western Conference lottery team. The duo shared intel on the free agencies of Kelly Oubre, Kent Bazemore, and more notes on the Warriors. The pair also discussed Gregg Popovich’s future, DeMar DeRozan’s free agency, the futures of Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart in New Orleans, Richaun Holmes’ value in free agency, and more.

NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Karl-Anthony Towns trade possibilities with Jon Krawczynski and Michael Scotto

On the latest edition of the HoopsHype podcast, host Michael Scotto is joined by Jon Krawczynski, who covers the Minnesota Timberwolves for The Athletic. Krawczynski and Scotto discussed the latest report about teams keeping an eye on Karl-Anthony Towns and the possibility of him being traded. The duo also discussed what Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore will bring to the Timberwolves after purchasing the team and what their arrival means for the future of the front office. Finally, the pair reviewed Tom Thibodeau’s tenure, Anthony Edwards’ case for Rookie of the Year, and more. For more interviews with players, coaches, and media members, be sure to like and subscribe to the HoopsHype podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and anywhere else you listen to podcasts. Listen to the podcast above or check out some snippets of the conversation in a transcribed version below.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Scotto’s Latest: Oubre, Bazemore, Wiseman, Ball, Spurs

The Warriors have interest in bringing back free agent wings Kelly Oubre and. , according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. However, it sounds like neither player will be as affordable on his next contract as he was on his previous deal. Appearing on the HoopsHype podcast alongside Yossi Gozlan, Scotto...
NBANBC Sports

Myers identifies Warriors' two biggest needs this offseason

The Warriors can't let this happen again. They can't let a MVP-level Steph Curry season go to waste. They can't miss the playoffs with Curry and Draymond Green still sharing the court. That's brings us to this: What kind of players is this front office looking to add in the...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Warriors offseason trade features Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Kelly Oubre Jr. era with the Golden State Warriors has been short-lived and it might be over already. Oubre Jr. suffered a wrist injury in April that ended his season. Now, with restricted free agency coming up in the offseason, Oubre Jr. could be playing for another team next season and that team could end up being the Dallas Mavericks.
NBAMarin Independent Journal

Kurtenbach: The Warriors can’t make the same mistake again this offseason

Bob Myers and Steve Kerr said all the right things in the Warriors’ end-of-season press conferences, Monday. But simply acknowledging in a public forum that the Warriors need to add more veterans and embrace the run-and-gun style of their late-season success won’t make it so. Yes, intentions are nice, but...
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

NBA Offseason Needs For Lottery Teams

With the playoffs underway, offseason preparation has begun in earnest around the NBA, with the draft and free agency looming. Here’s a look at what’s to come for the 14 teams that missed the playoffs. Houston Rockets (17-55) Key returners: John Wall, Christian Wood, Eric Gordon, Kevin Porter Jr., Jae’Sean...
NBAchatsports.com

Indiana Pacers: Ranking the best teams to trade with in the offseason

Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings - Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. While the free agency class of 2021 may not allure many compared to previous iterations, the trade market remains as strong as ever. With player movement on a drastic uptick in recent seasons, more and more players have become available. And that holds true in the upcoming offseason, where the less impressive crop of free agents may force teams to improve their teams via trades, especially the Indiana Pacers.
NBANBC Bay Area

Draymond Green's Warriors Offseason Priority Obvious, Crucial

Draymond's offseason goal is clear, crucial for Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After a season anchoring the Warriors’ defense and reminding all that his defensive chops are alive and well, Draymond Green is a finalist in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year race. He restored his credibility on that end of the floor.
NBANBC Sports

What past draft lotteries say about Warriors' T-Wolves pick

The Warriors own the rights to the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 top-three protected first-round pick (which becomes unprotected in 2022 if it does not convey this year). And the T-Wolves enter the NBA draft lottery -- scheduled for June 22 -- with the sixth-best odds of landing the No. 1 overall selection.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: 4 priorities for the team this offseason

Can we all just pretend that the ’20-21 season didn’t happen? OK, cool. With the first round of the NBA playoffs just beginning to get underway, an odd pall has been cast over the city. Normally, Torontonians would be planning their lives around alternating days of Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs playoff games.
NFLchatsports.com

Drew Lock ignored the many QB trade rumors during the offseason

Denver Broncos QB #3 Drew Lock. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports. Over the course of the last five months, the Denver Broncos have been connected to just about every quarterback over the course of the 2021 offseason. Starting with Matthew Stafford, incumbent starter Drew Lock has had to shelter himself from one rumor and Twitter troll after the next, and apparently, that hasn’t been difficult for him.