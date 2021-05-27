Warriors rumors and offseason previews of West lottery teams with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan
On the latest edition of the HoopsHype podcast, host Michael Scotto is joined by Yossi Gozlan, HoopsHype’s salary cap expert. Gozlan and Scotto previewed the offseason for each Western Conference lottery team. The duo shared intel on the free agencies of Kelly Oubre, Kent Bazemore, and more notes on the Warriors. The pair also discussed Gregg Popovich’s future, DeMar DeRozan’s free agency, the futures of Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart in New Orleans, Richaun Holmes’ value in free agency, and more.www.msn.com