Japers’ Rink Radio Episode 189: What Comes Next (w/ J.P.)

Next week on The Chi season 4 episode 4, it’s pretty clear that the writers have a lot of story they’re going to be taking on right away. Take, for starters, what in the world is next for Emmett and Tiff. At the end of this past episode, we saw a situation where Tiff proclaimed to him that she wanted an open marriage. He objected to the idea, claiming that she was the only person he now had eyes for — but the operative word there was “now.” So much of the situation that these two are in is a byproduct of what happened in the past. You can chart some of the path that led to these two characters getting here, and it hasn’t always been a pretty one.