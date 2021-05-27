Cancel
Japers’ Rink Radio Episode 189: What Comes Next (w/ J.P.)

By A.Stringham, J.P.
msn.com
 11 days ago

Jon Press joins Adam Stringham to breakdown what went wrong against the Bruins and what comes next for the Capitals. As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support. We’re reachable on Twitter (JRR, Adam, Stephen, J.P., Greg, Alex , Bryan, Kevin, and Luke) so let us know if you ever have any questions or just want to talk some hockey, and be sure to subscribe, rate and review the Japers’ Rink Radio podcast on iTunes, Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter - help us bring JRR to more listeners and everybody wins. As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support.

