LAKE PLACID, N.Y. – March 12, 2021 – Sébastien Roelly has joined Lake Placid, New York’s Whiteface Lodge as executive chef. A French-trained chef, pastry chef and restaurateur, Roelly brings more than 20 years of experience in top restaurant and hotel kitchens throughout his native Canada and the U.S. to his new role. His expertise spans the classic French cuisine he embraced from childhood—working his way through the French cookbook collection of his professional chef father—to Italian and Asian fusion cuisine.