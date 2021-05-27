Cancel
Lake Placid, NY

Main Street work taking Monday off for Memorial Day

lakeplacidnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE PLACID — Construction crews upgrading Main Street planned on ending their work early on Friday, March 28 due to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to Haley Breen, community development director for the town of North Elba and village of Lake Placid. On their schedule this week was more...

www.lakeplacidnews.com
