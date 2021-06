Beginning Thursday, June 10th, RVNAhealth will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children with special needs, ages 12-18. The clinics will be held at RVNAhealth in Ridgefield each Thursday in June (6/10, 6/17, and 6/24) from 9:00am – 10:30am. Additional clinics will be added in July if needed. These limited appointments are reserved especially for kids with special mental, physical, or emotional needs. The light, clean environment of the RVNAhealth Center for Exceptional Care, paired with the skill and experience of RVNAhealth nurses, offers a calming environment and experience for vaccine recipients.