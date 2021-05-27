Cancel
New COVID-19 Outbreak Sends Australia’s Victoria State into 4th Lockdown

Voice of America
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVOA NEWS - Australia’s southern state of Victoria will enter into a one-week “circuit breaker” lockdown beginning Thursday as it deals with a new and growing outbreak of COVID-19 cases. The lockdown was ordered after health authorities announced 12 new confirmed cases in Melbourne, bringing the total number of infections...

www.voanews.com
Person
James Merlino
#Latin America#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health Authorities#Voa News Australia#European#Glaxosmithkline#Customs Enforcement#Victoria State#June#Southern#Immediate Vaccine Access#Prisons#South Asia#Covid 19 Infections#Global Vaccine Supplies#Britain#Covid 19 Cases#Ice Custody#France#Vaccinations
News Break
Sanofi
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Country
Australia
