Memorial Day through time

– Memorial Day this year will mean more to us. Because on May 30, 1942, it brought home to us the fact that our men and boys are again lying in wars. Our memories might have become a bit hazy in the intervening years since the first world war and few remember much of the wars before that although we still honor the graves of all war dead no matter how far back they fell in battle. Only a fraction of the casualties already incurred in the United States forces in the current war have yet been reported as the nature of the tragedies in the Phillipines, Corregidor and Bataan hinders an accurate reporting of losses of our men who now find their graves on foregn soil or in foreign waters. The mourning tomorrow will not be like the mourning a year from tomorrow when the full shock of our losses has been imprinted on our minds and hearts. So while we are paying tribute to those long dead, let us add an urgent prayer to help the parents and the loved ones who must suffer greatly before this turmoil is over.