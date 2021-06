(JNS) A kosher restaurant in Montreal is temporarily closed after it was vandalized on Sunday night, June 13, in what is believed to be a hate crime. According to B’nai Brith Canada, “unknown assailants shattered the front door of Chez Benny in Ville Saint-Laurent with a rock, then attempt to light a fire, which failed to catch due to a lack of flammable material. There was no evidence of any attempt to take money or valuables from the restaurant. No one was in the restaurant at the time of the incident.” Two other non-kosher restaurants are in the same plaza as Chez Benny; neither was damaged.