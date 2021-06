27 New Myrtle Beach Arrests: Horry County Mugshots

Myrtle Beach, SC

The J. Reuben Long Detention Center currently has 551 inmates. 478 Male and 73 Female

An arrest is not a conviction. All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BASS, BRIAN ANTONIO

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- SURFSIDE BEACH PD

ORTIZ, ALEJANDRO

POSS. OF COCAINE- NORTH MYRTLE BEACH PD

PUGH, MICHAEL EVERETT

ASSAULT / ASSAULT & BATTERY 3RD DEGREE- HORRY COUNTY PD

REEDER, BRYSON LEE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

USE OF ANOTHER'S OR ALTERED LICENSE OR IDENTIFICATION CARD- SOUTH CAROLINA HIGHWAY PATROL

SPIVEY, DAN HOWARD

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 1ST DEGREE

POSS. WEAPON DURING VIOL. CRIME,- HORRY COUNTY PD

TURNER, REUBEN ALVIA

ASSAULT / ASSAULT & BATTERY 3RD DEGREE- HORRY COUNTY PD

WHITE, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

MDP, NARCOTIC DRUGS IN SCH. I(B) & (C),LSD, AND SCHED. II (COCAINE)- 1ST OFF.

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

Ordinance / Loitering

Ordinance / Resisting Arrest; Interference with Official in the Performance of Duty;

Threatening an Official in Performance of Duty; Giving False Name and Address- MYRTLE BEACH PD

WILKINSON, CHARLES RUCKER

POSS. OF COCAINE- NORTH MYRTLE BEACH PD

BARTON, ROBERT

ASSAULT AND BATTERY OF A HIGH AND AGGRAVATED NATURE (ABHAN) (4 charges),

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE- HORRY COUNTY PD

CASSELMAN, TRAVIS CARL

SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY VIOLATION 2ND OFFENSE- HORRY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

CHAVOUS, TYLOR DEAN

DRUGS/TRAFFICKING IN METH.OR COCAINE BASE - 10G OR MORE, BUT LESS THAN 28G- CONWAY PD

HALL, JESSICA REANN

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- CONWAY PD

HEMINGWAY, JONATHAN JOE

ARMED ROBBERY, ROBBERY WHILE ARMED WITH DEADLY WEAPON- LORIS PD

IVY, DUSTIN KEITH

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- CONWAY PD

PERRY, DENNIS ROBERT

SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY VIOLATION- NORTH MYRTLE BEACH PD

PORT, ANGELA JENEEN

TRAFFICKING IN ICE, CRANK, OR CRACK, 10G OR MORE, BUT LESS THAN 28G - 2ND OFF.

MDP, NARCOTIC DRUGS IN SCH. I(B) & (C),LSD, AND SCHED. II (COCAINE)- 2ND OR SUB- CONWAY PD

SINCLAIR, STEPHON MARTEZ

FUGITIVE- LORIS PD

SPAIN, PIERCE QUINTON

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 1ST DEGREE- CONWAY PD

TAYLOR, JUSTIN WAYNE

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 2ND DEGREE

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- HORRY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

VOSS, STEVEN BRIAN

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE

ASSAULT / ASSAULT & BATTERY 3RD DEGREE- NORTH MYRTLE BEACH PD

WILLIAMS, RYAN ELIAS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- CONWAY PD

ARTIS, DAMION MARCELL

FUGITIVE

GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, FIRE DEPT. OR RESCUE DEPT.- MYRTLE BEACH PD

JOHNSON, JORDAN DALE

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- HORRY COUNTY PD

MYERS, JOSEPH ALEXANDER CHRISTOPHER

MDP, NARCOTIC DRUGS IN SCH. I(B) & (C),LSD, AND SCHED. II (COCAINE) (2 charges),

POSS. L/T ONE GRAM ICE, CRANK OR CRACK COCAINE

SET, MANF., DIST.ETC. ICE, CRANK OR CRACK COCAINE, (3 charges),

PWID/DIST.ETC. ICE, CRANK, CRACK COCAINE- HORRY COUNTY PD

SELLERS, SAMUEL RONALD

DISTRIBUTION, ETC. OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSS. WEAPON DURING VIOL. CRIME,

A person possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base

POSSESSION MARIJUANA, 2ND & SUBSEQ.(LESS THAN ONE OZ)

ARMED ROBBERY, ROBBERY WHILE ARMED OR ALLEGEDLY ARMED W/ DEADLY WEAPON

NO BAIL SET, ASSAULT OF A HIGH AND AGGRAVATED NATURE- MYRTLE BEACH PD

SZELWACH, SCOTT MICHAEL

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- HORRY COUNTY PD

UPTON, WESLEY LAMONT

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 2ND DEGREE- MYRTLE BEACH PD

