Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Democrats could snub longtime activist in City Council endorsements

By Chris Wetterich
Cincinnati Business Courier
 11 days ago
The committee vetting Democratic candidates for City Council voted Wednesday night to recommend nine candidates to the full Cincinnati Democratic Committee, and left off one longtime party activist, a move sure to be controversial among some progressives.

Cincinnati, OH
The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati
