Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 22:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sulphur River Near Talco. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Thursday was 22.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Expect moderate flooding of lowland areas with some secondary roadways closed. All cattle and equipment nearby the river should be moved to higher ground.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morris County, TX
City
Franklin, TX
County
Franklin County, TX
County
Titus County, TX
County
Red River County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Franklin Morris#Moderate Flooding#Caution#Severity#Riverbanks#Drive#Target Area#Deaths#Vehicles#Lowland Areas#Shv#Walking#Necessary Precautions#Moderate Certainty#Red River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Los Angeles, CACNN

'The Mod Squad' actor Clarence Williams III dies at 81

(CNN) — Clarence Williams III, who played Linc Hayes in "The Mod Squad," died at his home in Los Angeles after battling colon cancer, his manager Peg Donegan told CNN in a statement Sunday. Williams was 81. Williams was born in New York City on August 21, 1939, according to...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court declines to hear lawsuit challenging male-only draft

The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the constitutionality of a federal law requiring men, but not women, to register for the military draft when they turn 18. As is its usual practice, the court didn't say why it wouldn't take the case. But three justices, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Brett Kavanaugh, said the court's longstanding deference to Congress on military issues cautions against taking the case while lawmakers are considering whether to change the law.