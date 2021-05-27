Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

City Memorial Day Holiday Schedule

Posted by 
Tyler, Texas
Tyler, Texas
 18 days ago

All non-essential City offices will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observation of Memorial Day.

City Hall

City Hall offices will be closed on Monday, May 31.

Solid Waste

The Tyler Solid Waste office will be closed Monday, May 31.

The Tyler Recycle Center will be closed on Monday, May 31. The collection schedule is as follows:

Residential Garbage and Curbside Recycle Route Schedule

Monday 5/31 -NO COLLECTION

Tuesday 6/1 – Routes normally collected Monday

Wednesday 6/2 - Routes normally collected Tuesday

Thursday 6/3- Regular collection

Friday 6/4 – Regular collection

Yard waste of any kind including brush, tree limbs, or bags of leaves may not be picked up during the holiday week due to household garbage loads being heavier.

To reduce the chance of animals or weather scattering trash, please do not set garbage carts out before 6 p.m. on the day before the scheduled collection day. Per Sec. 16-4 ordinance, garbage carts must be removed by 7 a.m. the morning after the scheduled collection day.

For information about changes to garbage collection schedules, recycling and other special projects, visit www.TylerSolidWaste.com or download the Tyler Talks Trash app and never miss a pick-up.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

Please note that the administrative offices will be closed Monday, May 31.

Customers should contact their airline for special holiday travel schedules.

American Airlines: (800) 433-7300

Tyler Public Library

The Tyler Public Library will be closed Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31.

For more information regarding the Library, please call (903) 593-READ (7323) or visit TylerLibrary.com. The Library is located at 201 S. College Ave. in Downtown Tyler.

Tyler Transit Schedule

Tyler Transit and Paratransit will be closed Monday, May 31.

Bus stop times, maps and route information can be found on the Transit website at www.tylerbus.org.

Municipal Court

The Municipal Court will be closed Monday, May 31.

Tyler Animal Services

The Animal Shelter will be closed to the public on Monday, May 31.

Gallery Main Street

Gallery Main Street will be closed on Monday, May 31.

Tyler Parks and Recreation

The Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, May 31. These facilities include Parks administration, the Tyler Senior Center, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden Center.

Tyler Water Utilities

The Water Business Office will be closed on Monday, May 31. The kiosk at the drive-through offers 24/7 access for water utility customers with its ability to accept check, money order, credit/debit cards and cash payments. Those choosing to pay with cash should be aware that no change will be given.

Anyone wishing to make a payment may also use one of two available drop boxes. One box is located in front of the Water Business Office at 511 W. Locust St. The other is a drive-up box located in the Brookshire's parking lot on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Rice Road. Payments will be credited on the next business day. Please do not drop cash into these boxes.

Payments may also be made online at www.CityofTyler.org, over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230 or at one of many businesses in Tyler that accept water utility payments. For a list of participating businesses, please visit the City’s website.

Tyler, Texas

Tyler, Texas

15
Followers
62
Post
822
Views
ABOUT

Tyler is a city in the U.S. state of Texas and the largest city and county seat of Smith County.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
City
Brookshire, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#City Hall#Trash Collection#Bus Routes#The Tyler Recycle Center#Residential Garbage And#Sec#Tylersolidwaste Com#Tylerlibrary Com#The Tyler Senior Center#Cityoftyler Org#Goodman Le Grand Museum#W Locust St#Tyler Public Library#Regular Collection#Tuesday Thursday#Downtown Tyler#Garbage Carts#Route Information#Bags
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
Tyler, TXPosted by
Tyler, Texas

Tyler Public Library Summer Reading Challenge kicks off June 7

Take on Tyler Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge! Log your reading and earn rewards! The challenge kicks off June 7 and ends July 30. To register, visit www.tpl.beanstack.org or visit www.tylerlibrary.com to learn more. Silly Safari: Summer Reading Challenge Kickoff. June 7 | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Lions and...
Tyler, TXPosted by
Tyler, Texas

Tyler Water Utilities to host Public Works Open House

Tyler Water Utilities is hosting a Public Works Open House event on May 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center for contractors interested in participating in upcoming City of Tyler Consent Decree and wastewater collection system projects. The open house will be a come-and-go event....
Tyler, TXPosted by
Tyler, Texas

Two street improvement projects to begin on May 24

What: Melinda Lane and Donna Drive street improvement project. Contractors will begin a street improvement project on Melinda Lane and Donna Drive south of Elm Street beginning on May 24. The project is scheduled to be completed in about eight months. Where: Melinda Lane and Donna Drive. When: May 24,...
Jacksonville, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Chamber welcomes Express Employment

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Express Employment with a ribbon cutting at the Chamber office on Tuesday, May 11. Express Employment, located at 5609 S. Donnybrook Ave in Tyler, offers a variety of jobs including full-time, part-time and temporary positions. The business also provides staffing and workforce solutions to employers throughout the community.
East Texas, PAKTRE

Flooding reported around East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - With a week of heavy rain forecasted, roads are already flooding around parts of East Texas. Some parked cars on Douglas Boulevard, near the intersection of Noble Street, in Tyler were close to being flooded. Tyler police have closed the road. A park in Jasper appeared...
ktbb.com

Tyler Piano & Organ Co. begins retirement sale

TYLER — After more than 80 years in business, Tyler Piano and Organ Company has sold its building on South Broadway and owner Bill Jeffreys is retiring. Jeffreys, who has owned the company for over 20 years, began liquidating all remaining inventory on May 15. The sale features a large inventory of remaining new and used pianos, player pianos, digital pianos, Hammond organs, and more, according to a news release. The company was established in 1940 and has had six locations around town. The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County will be relocating into the company’s current building.