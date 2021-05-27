City Memorial Day Holiday Schedule

All non-essential City offices will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observation of Memorial Day.

City Hall

City Hall offices will be closed on Monday, May 31.

Solid Waste

The Tyler Solid Waste office will be closed Monday, May 31.

The Tyler Recycle Center will be closed on Monday, May 31. The collection schedule is as follows:

Residential Garbage and Curbside Recycle Route Schedule

Monday 5/31 -NO COLLECTION

Tuesday 6/1 – Routes normally collected Monday

Wednesday 6/2 - Routes normally collected Tuesday

Thursday 6/3- Regular collection

Friday 6/4 – Regular collection

Yard waste of any kind including brush, tree limbs, or bags of leaves may not be picked up during the holiday week due to household garbage loads being heavier.

To reduce the chance of animals or weather scattering trash, please do not set garbage carts out before 6 p.m. on the day before the scheduled collection day. Per Sec. 16-4 ordinance, garbage carts must be removed by 7 a.m. the morning after the scheduled collection day.

For information about changes to garbage collection schedules, recycling and other special projects, visit www.TylerSolidWaste.com or download the Tyler Talks Trash app and never miss a pick-up.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

Please note that the administrative offices will be closed Monday, May 31.

Customers should contact their airline for special holiday travel schedules.

American Airlines: (800) 433-7300

Tyler Public Library

The Tyler Public Library will be closed Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31.

For more information regarding the Library, please call (903) 593-READ (7323) or visit TylerLibrary.com. The Library is located at 201 S. College Ave. in Downtown Tyler.

Tyler Transit Schedule

Tyler Transit and Paratransit will be closed Monday, May 31.

Bus stop times, maps and route information can be found on the Transit website at www.tylerbus.org.

Municipal Court

The Municipal Court will be closed Monday, May 31.

Tyler Animal Services

The Animal Shelter will be closed to the public on Monday, May 31.

Gallery Main Street

Gallery Main Street will be closed on Monday, May 31.

Tyler Parks and Recreation

The Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, May 31. These facilities include Parks administration, the Tyler Senior Center, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden Center.

Tyler Water Utilities

The Water Business Office will be closed on Monday, May 31. The kiosk at the drive-through offers 24/7 access for water utility customers with its ability to accept check, money order, credit/debit cards and cash payments. Those choosing to pay with cash should be aware that no change will be given.

Anyone wishing to make a payment may also use one of two available drop boxes. One box is located in front of the Water Business Office at 511 W. Locust St. The other is a drive-up box located in the Brookshire's parking lot on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Rice Road. Payments will be credited on the next business day. Please do not drop cash into these boxes.

Payments may also be made online at www.CityofTyler.org, over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230 or at one of many businesses in Tyler that accept water utility payments. For a list of participating businesses, please visit the City’s website.