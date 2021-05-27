Closing of major private foundation after 25 years highlights shakeup in Lehigh Valley philanthropy
To whom much is given, much is expected. For Donald P. Miller, that was a way of life, a mentality he inherited from his father. Miller saw it as a person’s responsibility to share what he or she had, whether that was time, talent or money, to help build and improve the community. He didn’t seek attention for his philanthropy. He might even feel a little weird about being front and center here, in the newspaper he once owned and published.www.mcall.com