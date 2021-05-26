newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Women’s Statewide Cup Semi-Finals Preview

By Jacob Doole
sliceofcheese.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKingborough Lions: Laura Davis (3) Launceston United: Danielle Gunton (5) Two teams struggling to find form in the MyState Women’s Super League will have the chance to bounce back in the Statewide Cup. Kingborough were winners in the last round of the WSL, but that snapped a run of three games without a win. It took a fantastic Laura Davis goal to earn that win over South Hobart, and as her side’s leading scorer in the cup she will need to lead the way here as well. Their run to the Summer Cup final showed what they can do when at their best and raised expectations and a cup final berth would go some way to alleviating the pressure on them. Their cup run so far has been a rollercoaster ride as they were given a major scare by both Devonport and University, but coming back in those games shows they can’t be counted out even if they fall behind early here. Launceston United emerged as a WSL title threat early in the season, but they have now lost back-to-back games for the first time this year. Their last win did come against Kingborough in round six, and that result should give them plenty of confidence here. Jessica Robinson was outstanding in that game with three goals, and while another hat-trick might be too much to ask, she will be an important player once again.

www.sliceofcheese.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Nba#Major League Soccer#Football League#The League#Sport Games#Wsl#Olympia Warriors#La Trobe University#Carlton Football Club#Nba#Fansided#Slice Of Cheese#Newtown White Eagles Top#Back To Back Games#Match Reports#Winners#Launceston United Date#Warrior Park Kick Off#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Carabao Cup
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Super League
News Break
Sports
Related
Portland, ORESPN

Women's International Champions Cup pairings announced

PORTLAND, Ore. --  Barcelona and Lyon will meet to open the Womens International Champions Cup in August, while the host Portland Thorns will play the Houston Dash. The winners of both matches will also meet, with the losers playing in a third-place game at Portland's Providence Park. The tournament,...
Premier LeagueESPN

2023 Women's World Cup to be played July 20-Aug. 20

ZURICH --  FIFA announced the dates for the 2023 Womens World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, with the tournament to be played between July 20-Aug. 20. That puts the tournament start around six weeks later than the previous two editions in Canada and France. The 2019 final won by the United States was played on July 7. The 2023 final on Aug. 20 will be played in Sydney.
Bloomburg, TXcasscountynow.com

Lady ’Cats, semi-finals champs

Bloomburg’s softball team defeated Saltillo and claimed a regional semi-final championship. The Lady Wildcats are just one win away from playing for a state championship and will face Chireno in the regional final round Saturday, May 22. Keep an eye on school websites and Facebook pages for changes due to ...
Cambridge, MAgocrimson.com

Women’s Hockey Previews Roster Additions for 2021-22

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Katey Stone, The Landry Family Head Coach for Harvard Women's Ice Hockey, announced members of the incoming Class of 2025 today (May 20). In addition to the first-years, Stone elected to recognize those student-athletes who have not yet had the opportunity to wear the Crimson jersey. This includes members of the Class of 2024, Eva Dorr, Paige Lester, Rose O'Connor and Taze Thompson, who enrolled in remote classes during the 2020-21 academic year.
RugbyBBC

Women's Challenge Cup semi-finals will be 'tasty', says Andrea Dobson

Former England international Andrea Dobson is predicting an explosive clash of the titans in this weekend's Women's Challenge Cup semi-finals. The top two teams in the women's game - Leeds and St Helens - go head-to-head for a place in next month's final, and before that Castleford and York will provide an intriguing battle just weeks after an exodus of coach and players from one club to the other.
Violent Crimesbloggersodear.com

Jewel Spear Named to USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team

Wake Forest freshman guard Jewel Spear has been added to the USA Basketball Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team after a three day trial in Denver earlier this month. The U19 team will play in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup later this year, from Aug. 7-19 in Debrecen, Hungary.
Sportstennis-tourtalk.com

Oeiras Open: Semi-Finals Are Set

The 32-man-draw has been whittled down to the final four at the ATP Challenger 125 Oeiras Open, the biggest tournament held in Portugal right after the Millennium Estoril Open. The clay-court tournament is taking place at the Complexo Desportivo Nacional do Jamor in Oeiras. Facundo Bagnis is the only seeded...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Youth Cup final preview: Reds aiming for fifth triumph against Villa

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson's Reds are aiming to become the fifth side in the club's history to lift English football's most prestigious youth competition. Here's all you need to know about tonight's showpiece... Match details. Villa were drawn as the home team, meaning the contest will be staged at Villa Park. Up...
Houston, TXvype.com

VYPE Houston Softball Regional Semi-Finals Preview

As teams try and dodge the rain, it's Regional Semi week for Houston-area softball. So many great teams who have been here before in Deer Park, The Woodlands, Katy, and Barbers Hill. Clear Springs and Lake Creek are the newcomers. Stay tuned to VYPE all week for results. Katy vs...
SportsBBC

Swansea City Ladies on brink of Welsh women's league and cup double

Swansea City Ladies are two games away from securing the double in top-flight Welsh women's football. They beat Cardiff City 6-0 on Sunday to leave them one point from the Welsh Premier Women's League (WPWL) title. If they earn that point against Abergavenny on Sunday, 30 May, they will beat...
UFCcombatpress.com

Women’s MMA Weekend Preview: Bellator 259

What a great weekend of fights we have for fans of women’s MMA. I am going to focus on the two big Bellator 259 fights. I also will remind you that Invicta FC takes place this Friday. As someone who is a contracted Invicta fighter, I never breakdown the Invicta fights, to eliminate any perceived bias. But it’s a great card featuring two title fights as Karina Rodriguez meets Daiana Torquato for the flyweight strap and Alesha Zappitella defends the atomweight title against Jessica Delboni.
Johnsonburg, PAridgwayrecord.com

Ramettes advance to District semi-finals

JOHNSONBURG - The Ramettes defeated Kane 10-0 on Monday at the Knothole Fields to advance to the District 9 Class AA semi-finals. The win was the ninth-straight for the Paper City girls who improved to 13-7. They will play top-seed Keystones at a neutral site on Wednesday in the semi-finals.
Sportstriathlon.org

Women’s Olympic Qualification continues with World Triathlon Cup Lisbon

Sunday’s women’s race will be the final day of action at the Lisbon World Triathlon Cup, the second race of the recently reopened Olympic Qualification period and the first Cup of the 2021 season, promising plenty of intrigue alongside the entertainment in Portugal’s capital. The start lists have been expanded...
College Sportsgoheels.com

BC Ends Women's Lacrosse Season, 11-10, In NCAA Semis

TOWSON, MD.—Fourth-seeded Boston College spotted North Carolina a 4-1 lead in the opening 12 minutes of the game, then seized control and beat the top-seeded Tar Heels, 11-9, in the 2021 NCAA Women's Lacrosse semifinals at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Friday afternoon. Boston College built a five-goal, second-half lead and...
College SportsInside Lacrosse (press release)

Quint's Final Four Preview: We Made It

(Photo Courtesy of Rachel Pincus/Notre Dame Athletics/NCAA) Championship Weekend is a celebration of the sport. After losing the 2020 season, this is the final act to what's been an historic year. These young men, their coaches and families have all endured a season like no other. The uncertainty, mixed scheduling, never-ending testing, discipline, protocols, sacrifices, more testing and common sense that's been required to advance has been overwhelming.