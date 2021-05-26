Women’s Statewide Cup Semi-Finals Preview

Kingborough Lions: Laura Davis (3) Launceston United: Danielle Gunton (5) Two teams struggling to find form in the MyState Women’s Super League will have the chance to bounce back in the Statewide Cup. Kingborough were winners in the last round of the WSL, but that snapped a run of three games without a win. It took a fantastic Laura Davis goal to earn that win over South Hobart, and as her side’s leading scorer in the cup she will need to lead the way here as well. Their run to the Summer Cup final showed what they can do when at their best and raised expectations and a cup final berth would go some way to alleviating the pressure on them. Their cup run so far has been a rollercoaster ride as they were given a major scare by both Devonport and University, but coming back in those games shows they can’t be counted out even if they fall behind early here. Launceston United emerged as a WSL title threat early in the season, but they have now lost back-to-back games for the first time this year. Their last win did come against Kingborough in round six, and that result should give them plenty of confidence here. Jessica Robinson was outstanding in that game with three goals, and while another hat-trick might be too much to ask, she will be an important player once again.