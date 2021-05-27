Cancel
El Paso, TX

Craving Delicious BBQ? Here’s The Highest Rated Spots In El Paso

By Lisa Sanchez
 5 days ago
May is National BBQ Month and to celebrate those sticky BBQ fingers and more, we have the highest-rated BBQ spots in El Paso for you to try. BBQ food is really just part of America's culture at this point. Every region has its own version of BBQ foods and sides you can try out and enjoy. To celebrate the delicious history of BBQ, we have some of the best-rated and highest recommended BBQ joints in El Paso you can try out. Hopefully, you'll find your new favorite BBQ joint in town or another special you can enjoy.

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

