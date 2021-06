A multi surface cleaner can do wonders as it can be used to clean several different surfaces of the house with just one product. These products are designed to be used on different surfaces. Many multi-surface cleaners do not have standard constituents in them, but their basic functionality remains the same. These cleaners are produced to act as a disinfectant, de-greaser, detergents or even a combination of all three of them. It is an excellent product if you are looking for something that can help you improve the standard of cleanliness at your home without spending too much.