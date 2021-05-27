Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Pursuit follows assault, attempted abduction in Parker

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A high-speed pursuit that ended in Sioux Falls began with an assault and abduction attempt at a convenience store in Parker, according to sheriff’s officials.

Turner County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Get N’ Go about 10 p.m. Wednesday and encountered the suspect’s SUV. Officials said a woman was able to get out of the vehicle before the driver fled.

Authorities say spike strips were laid on the road three different times as the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph.

The driver was finally stopped and arrested after a brief foot chase in Sioux Falls, some 30 miles from where the pursuit began.

Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies, the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Sioux Falls police assisted with the pursuit and arrest of the suspect whose identify was not disclosed.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

