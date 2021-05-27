Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Niche Spotlight – Imagine Earth

By Frank Streva
nichegamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Niche Spotlight is Imagine Earth, a colony management sim by Serious Bros. that recently left Early Access. Establish thriving colonies and economic trading hubs on distant worlds. Research new technologies, trade with natives and other colonies, fend off raids by rivals, and engage in economic warfare as you try to buy out your competition. Carefully balance your economic and industrial growth with keeping your colony’s planet clean and healthy to avoid global climate catastrophes, and deadly pollution.

nichegamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deserts#Volcanoes#Space Colonization#A Colony#New Planet#Interstellar Space#Living Space#Serious Bros#Early Access#Ecocide#Ai#Chemical#Gog#Niche Spotlight#Imagine Earth#Distant Planets#Challenges Planet Editor#Distant Worlds#Individual Planets#Endless Worlds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Designe-flux.com

Design Earth

DESIGN EARTH presents The Planet After Geoengineering at the 17th International Architecture Venice Biennale, curated by Hashim Sarkis and titled How Will We Live Together?. To celebrate the vernissage, the project animation will screen online for the opening weekend, from Thursday, May 20 through Sunday, May 23, 2021. Watch the film here.
AstronomyPosted by
PRX

Imagining Gaia, the Earth, as 'one great, living organism'

Over 50 years ago, scientist James Lovelock hit upon the idea that Earth is a complex, self-regulating organism. At the suggestion of a friend, novelist William Golding, he called his idea the Gaia hypothesis, after the Greek goddess who symbolizes Earth. Simply put, the Gaia hypothesis says that Earth is...
Astronomythesamohi.com

Life on Mars, death on Earth

For thousands of years, humans have turned their faces to the stars and pondered what secrets were hidden beyond the familiarity of Earth. From the Bablonyan zodiac to the Ancient Greek constellations, the mysteries of space have plagued our minds throughout history. However, it wasn’t until the twentieth century that humans were finally able to break through our atmosphere into the unknown black expanse of the universe. Since then, governments around the world have poured funds into space research and travel. Sending rockets into the sky is no longer something limited to the realm of science fiction, and the notion that aliens could in fact exist is more popular than ever.
Astronomyiowapbs.org

I Feel The Earth Move/Zerk Visits Earth

READY JET GO! is a 3D animated series for 3-8 year-olds with a focus on astronomy, scientific exploration, innovation and invention, and Earth as it is affected by our solar system. The show is about two neighborhood kids-one with an all-consuming drive for science fact and another with an overwhelming passion for science fiction. They both befriend the new kid on their street, Jet Propulsion, whose family happens to be aliens from Bortron 7. The comedy series teaches kids a variety of Earth science concepts (gravity, tides, moon phases, seasons) as well as an introductory explanation of innovation, astronomy, and our solar system.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Niche Video – Whatever Happened to Nice Pixel Art?

Our next video comes from our video partner Welfare Walrus! Please make sure to throw a subscription his way!. In this Niche Video, we take a look back on both classic and modern games with brilliant pixel art. Why did pixel art fall out of style? Is it really too expensive, or is it a cultural shift on what looks “new” and what looks “old”?
Astronomymathworks.com

Visualizing Earth and Celestial Bodies

I'm not an expert in astronomy or space mechanics, but this entry visually caught my attention. Tamas includes a thorough documentation with plenty of examples and the details of the implementation. The planets are defined using the ellipsoid function, based on astronomical data. The planets are visualized using the surface function, and the map (texture) of the planets is defined as the CData of the surface.
Sciencetransylvaniatimes.com

Earth Systems

It has pretty much been proven that we humans can do anything we want to, including turning this lush living planet into a desert behind us, as locusts and the Israelis have done. Or we can look at our God-given survival kit as a whole, analyzing its systems and cycles so we can nurture each other forever, by nurturing our perpetual motion machine here under our feet.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers review — It’s hip to be square

What’s not to love about silly spin-offs to beloved franchises? Earth Defense Force: World Brothers aims to take EDF and turn it into a comedic voxel version of the mainline games. It’s a weird choice, to be sure, but mostly because EDF was already very silly. Developed by Yuke’s, who handled the solid Iron Rain, this game is not meant to be a substitute for a mainline game in the series. It does some things a bit differently, but in the end, this is an EDF game through and through. Fans will still enjoy the gameplay. But they’ll miss certain features, all while enjoying new ones.
Boats & Watercraftstheiet.org

The measure of: Earth 300 superyacht

An emissions-free ‘nuclear powered’ science exploration vessel, as large as the world’s longest cruise ship, might launch as soon as 2025. Designed by international design and architecture company Iddes Yacht, the proposed Earth 300 superyacht will “unite science and exploration to confront Earth’s greatest challenges”, according to Ivan Salas Jefferson, the company’s founder.
Scienceresilience.org

Open Letter to the People of Planet Earth

Ed. note: This piece was previously published on Political Animal here. This may not be the best time to contact you, but waiting may only make things worse. Since we’re your first neighbors in the galaxy to make contact, we hope you’ll consider us a welcoming committee with a warning. We’ve hacked into all your major channels of communication to transmit our message in every human language. We do not want to go through “official channels” or speak only with your corrupt rulers. We want our words to reach everyone.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

The Mystery Formation of Extremely Rich Gold Veins Might Finally Be Solved

Gold, for all its wonderful uses, isn't hugely abundant in Earth's upper layers. For each ton of crust material, there's an estimated just 0.004 grams of the precious metal. Yet somehow, there are regions that contain "bonanza" abundances - hyper-enrichment, in the scientific parlance. How these gold veins form in time spans as short as days from hydrothermal systems that only contain trace amounts of the metal has been a geological mystery. It's one that now has an answer, from the most unlikely of clues: the separation and clumping of fat particles in soured milk. "Scientists have long known that gold deposits form...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

The Most Accurate Dark Map Poses Mysteries About Our Universe

Dark matter is very intriguing. Though it is so abundant in the universe, we know so little about it. The main reason behind that is the fact that dark matter is complicated to find and study. However, technology and science evolved considerably since the discovery of dark matter, and humanity is slowly moving slower towards understanding dark matter in its entirety.
Astronomyhistoryofyesterday.com

The Origin of the Hollow Earth Theory

Before reading this article, I would like to state that I am only presenting this theory, this isn’t an argument for or against its veracity. We — sometimes see our world with different eyes based on the knowledge that we have. If a child is born with no knowledge of Earth and indoctrinated that our planet is flat they have no reason to doubt their parent or mentor. Our curiosity is what drives us towards education since a very young age, not only to our origins but also about this rock that we have been given life on.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

I used to think I had seen everything the Earth Defense Force franchise had to offer: mindless shooters that looked and performed like crap, but were still fun in a “shut off your brain and enjoy it” kind of way. I wasn’t expecting for an EDF game to look quite good, with an actual art style for once, or for it to actually perform quite well, all things considered. Furthermore, it’s still a pretty fun game in its own right. Earth Defense Force: World Brothers is out now and it might be the most fun the franchise has ever been.
Youtubetowardsdatascience.com

How Zero is the Niche Zero?

I bought a Niche Zero, and the Zero stands for zero retention. The aim is that if you put 20g of coffee beans into the grinder, you will get 20g of coffee grounds (not 19.9 or 20.1, but 20). I was curious on how close to zero does this grinder get.
ScienceTor.com

Seven Times Science Fiction Got Genetic Engineering Right

We love to tinker with our environment, especially with other life forms. We try to change them to suit our needs, using every tool we can find or invent. Science fiction goes one step further, imagining tools we haven’t invented yet and doing things that don’t seem possible. Yet sometimes science fiction’s impossible dreams have echoed real-life tinkering—even when our imaginations birthed nightmares…
Sciencedailygalaxy.com

Weird World of Quantum Black Holes – “May Be Radically Different from What Einstein Predicted and Lack Event Horizons”

“According to Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, nothing can escape from the gravity of a black hole once it has passed a point of no return, known as the event horizon,” explained Niayesh Afshordi, a physics and astronomy professor at Waterloo in 2020 about echoes in gravitational wave signals that hint that the event horizon of a black hole may be more complicated than scientists currently think based on research reporting the first tentative detection of these echoes, caused by a microscopic quantum “fuzz” that surrounds newly formed black holes.
Aerospace & Defenseallaboutcircuits.com

Moving Space to Earth: Perseverance Tech for Earth Applications

From CMOS to batteries––space initiatives have often yielded technology that had a place in space, but also found a home on Earth. With the new "Space Race" taking place, and the monumental success of NASA's Preservation rover landing on Mars, more innovations should trickle down from space to Earth applications. A few companies like Honeybee Robotics, Tempo Automation, and others have recently crafted electronics with surprising Earthen applications. How might this become the norm in the coming years?