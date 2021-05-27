Niche Spotlight – Imagine Earth
Today’s Niche Spotlight is Imagine Earth, a colony management sim by Serious Bros. that recently left Early Access. Establish thriving colonies and economic trading hubs on distant worlds. Research new technologies, trade with natives and other colonies, fend off raids by rivals, and engage in economic warfare as you try to buy out your competition. Carefully balance your economic and industrial growth with keeping your colony’s planet clean and healthy to avoid global climate catastrophes, and deadly pollution.nichegamer.com