Tommy Genesis | Born again with new single "peppermint"
Tommy? Tommy! Tommy Genesis is born again, back with “peppermint”, her first single after two years since the release of her self-titled debut Tommy Genesis and some remixes and one-offs with the likes of Charli XCX, Deb Never, and Jozzy. “peppermint”, out today via Downtown Records, is Tommy’s re-emergence, showing us how her self-described “fetish rap” is done. Tweeting just last week, “singles first ... it’s been 2 years ... the label told me singles first ... but the album is comin,” Genesis teases what’s to come.flaunt.com