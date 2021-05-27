Cancel
Tommy Genesis | Born again with new single "peppermint"

By Nate Rynaski
flaunt.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy? Tommy! Tommy Genesis is born again, back with “peppermint”, her first single after two years since the release of her self-titled debut Tommy Genesis and some remixes and one-offs with the likes of Charli XCX, Deb Never, and Jozzy. “peppermint”, out today via Downtown Records, is Tommy’s re-emergence, showing us how her self-described “fetish rap” is done. Tweeting just last week, “singles first ... it’s been 2 years ... the label told me singles first ... but the album is comin,” Genesis teases what’s to come.

flaunt.com
