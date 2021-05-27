Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Funko Funkoween Reveals Hocus Pocus, Jaws, Michael Myers, and More!

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are halfway to Halloween, and Funko knows how to celebrate with their amazing Funkoween event. An event filled with eerie, spooky, and spectacular reveals for a wide variety of collectibles. They opened the event with a new episode of Funko FUN Tv, that gave collectors and fans a glimpse at some of the upcoming releases. However, the fun did not stop there as this week has been filled with reveals, and we have rounded them up in one place. Starting up off first is a new Elvira: Mistress of the Dark Pop that celebrates 40 Years of Darkness. Elvira will get a special red-dressed Diamon Collection figure that will bring the perfect amount of shine and spookiness to your collection. We will also get a new assortment of Funko Soda Vinyls figures for Funkoween with Mickey Mouse, Sulley, and two Nightmare Before Christmas characters. Each of them will be limited releases and will all have a chance at a chase variant, and these will consist of:

bleedingcool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocus Pocus#Funko Fun Tv#Diamon Collection#Funko Soda Vinyls#Scooby Doo#Funko Hq#Funkoween Pop Vinyls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Disney
Related
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Funko Reveals Huge Assortment of New Funko Soda Vinyl Figures

New limited edition Funko Soda Vinyl figures are on the way as Funko reveals a huge assortment of new characters. Funko Soda continues to stay strong in the collecting world mainly due to the sizes and the ability of Chase variants. These Soda Vinyls bring everyone's love for Saturday Morning Cartoons with these unique figures. Nine new characters are on their way spanning the universe far and wide, from DC Comics legends like The Wonder Twins and Mickey Mouse and popular villains like Baxter Stockman. This wave of Sodas varies in size between 15,000 to 7,500 this time around, which is not bad at all as most stores like Box Lunch and Hot Topic get 2-5. Here is a list of the entire upcoming release of the new Funko Soda with who, edition size, and what the Chase variant is.
Milford, CTRegister Citizen

Milford Ghost Camp introduces kids to the supernatural, 'Not hocus pocus'

MILFORD — Here’s something to lift the spirits of young people interested in following in the footsteps of renowned ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren: a paranormal summer camp experience is coming to the city. Cindy Wolfe Boynton, creator of the popular Spirits of Milford Ghost Walks, is offering Ghost...
MoviesMovieWeb

Halloween Kills Trailer #2 Arrives and Reveals Michael Myers' Bloody Escape

A new trailer has been released for Halloween Kills. Directed by David Gordon Green, the new movie serves as a direct follow-up to 2018's Halloween with Michael Myers returning to Haddonfield for another bloody killing spree. The movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and ahead of its premiere this fall, Universal Pictures has just dropped another official trailer. You can take a look at it below.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Funko Reveals New Star Wars McQuarrie Design Pop Vinyls

Funko has unveiled that some new Star Wars Concept Design Pop Vinyls are on their way. We have seen plenty of Concept Designs in the past, with many releasing as Star Wars Celebration exclusives. Collectors have already seen Concept Pops for Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, and Luke Skywalker. Some even have exclusive and common relating giving fans different molds of these characters. The amazing thing about these Pops is their unique design captures the classic concept pieces created before Star Wars: A New Hope by Ralph McQuarrie. These designs give fans a taste of what Star Wars could have been, and we have even seen some of these creations come to life inside Star Wars: Rebels. Funko is adding four more Pops to their line up with new Stormtroopers and everyone's favorite smuggler.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Funko Reveals Batman #1 (1940) Comic Cover Pop Album Display

One of Funko's newest products has been their Pop Album Covers, and they have not really taken off yet. Everything started with a Notorious B.I.G. Ready to Die album that brought the legendary album to life in glorious Pop form. Since then, Funko has expanded the albums to more than just music with iconic comic book and video game covers. One of the biggest they have reveals was their first comic book cover with Action Comics #1 showcasing Superman standing proud infant go his 1st appearance comic. Funko has now revealed a new comic book cover Pop as the 1940s Batman #1 comes to life, showcasing this classic version of Batman once again.
Moviescastleinsider.com

Possible Story Details Revealed For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Fans were ecstatic when Disney announced that the Sanderson Sisters would be returning for a Hocus Pocus sequel . Now, as we inch closer to the Fall 2022 debut, additional details are being revealed surrounding the storyline of Hocus Pocus 2. Related: Thora Birch Hints at Returning For ‘Hocus Pocus Sequel We already know that Bette Midler confirmed she and her “sisters,” Sarah Jessica Parker,...
MoviesBenzinga

Michael Myers Slashes Again: 'Halloween Kills' Trailer Released Online

When we last saw Michael Myers, he had been locked in the basement of a burning house and left for dead. Of course, horror movie serial killers never truly perish, and the homicidal favorite is coming back in “Halloween Kills,” the 12th installment of the long-running film franchise. A Cut...
MoviesNew Haven Register

'Halloween Kills' Trailer Sees Laurie Strode Form a Mob to Take Down Michael Myers

Jamie Lee Curtis is picking up the torch to play Laurie Strode once again, and she’s forming a mob to take down Michael Myers once and for all. Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for “Halloween Kills,” which serves as the direct sequel to David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” and the 12th installment in the larger franchise. His film left off with Laurie sitting in a pick-up truck with her daughter and granddaughter after her house burned down amid a thrilling encounter with Michael Myers.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Michael's on the Warpath in the Blood-Soaked First Trailer for Halloween Kills

Brace yourself for the shock of a lifetime: Turns out that the basement fire at the end of 2018’s Halloween actually wasn’t enough to permanently kill Michael Myers. I know, right? Who would have expected the slasher icon to pull through, just because there had been not one but two more sequels already announced?
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Halloween, in what order to watch Michael Myers horror movies?

The saga Halloween by John Carpenter is one of the film franchises of terror most popular and iconic films in film history, a series of films spanning five decades through 11 movies, including sequels, reboots, and remakes. But they all have a common nexus: the relentless serial killer Michael Myers. But with so many installments of the same saga from 1978 to 2018, in what order should we see each and every one of the films so as not to lose the common thread? In this article we order all Halloween movies, either in chronological order o de theatrical release.
MoviesMovieWeb

Hocus Pocus 2 Rumored Storyline May Reveal How the Sanderson Sisters Return

When Disney announced that they would be bringing back the Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters for a sequel it instantly became one Disney+'s most anticipated future titles. For almost three decades, fans of the original movie have been dying to see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the three witches intent on gaining immortality at any cost. Now it looks like some details are starting to emerge about what we can expect from the belated sequel in terms of the story.
MoviesGizmodo

Halloween Kills' First Trailer Reveals Something Not-So-Shocking About Michael Myers' Fiery Fate

Did anyone really think Michael Myers was gonna perish in Laurie Strode’s fiery home at the end of 2018's Halloween? He’s survived being shot, stabbed, beheaded (sort of)... hell, he’s even been set on fire before. And we all knew Halloween Kills was coming. So yeah. But still, the first trailer for the much-anticipated October release is here... and the boogeyman is back in a big way.