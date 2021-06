NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 24, 2021, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington adopted the following:. ORDINANCE NO. 488, as follows: AMENDING CHAPTER 12 OF THE WALLA WALLA COUNTY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, THE BURBANK SUBAREA PLAN, AND THE WALLA WALLA COUNTY ZONING CODE, TITLE 17, TO ADOPT A NEW RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS FOR URBAN RESIDENTIAL USES IN THE BURBANK URBAN GROWTH AREA (DOCKET ZCA18-003).